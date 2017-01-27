Sonnet to Science

Science! true daughter of Old Time thou art!

Your reason built the grounds on which we stand.

But now the time has come for us to part –

You don’t fit in with what I have got planned.

So cover up your insights with my lies,

And bury all your findings underground.

I’ll cloak your truth in falseness and disguise:

My Earth is flat, yours is no longer round.

I aim to both possess and eat my cake,

Your laws will come undone beneath my rule.

And if I say that climate change is fake

The atmosphere will shrink and start to cool.

I shun you so that I won’t be exposed

As just a president who has no clothes.

This is a Shakespearean Sonnet, written in defiance of the atrocities to science that are currently being carried out under the Trump regime.

Access to the truth is a basic human right, and Trump is stopping that from happening. Now more than ever, it is important that we all come together, and that we support our colleagues who are risking their careers and livelihoods in defending this most basic of rights. For more information about how to get involved, check out the Scientists’ March on Washington initiative.

An audio version of this poem can be heard here.