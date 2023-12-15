Footprints on the Moon

Beneath the sun’s

restless stare

we sprung

curious,

boundless,

ravenous.

Our tracks,

a tangled web

across the fractured

lines of this,

our living canvas.

Tools of flint

and sparks of thought

etched our story

in stone,

and clay,

and bark.

In the furrows of farmed fields.

In the skeletons of skyscrapers.

In the choked breath

of muddied streams.

Unsated

our gaze turned skyward,

to a pearl

cast adrift

amongst the ocean

of stars.

Rocket-fuelled

ambitions

propelled us past

our pale blue dot –

on the chalky sphere,

untouched footprints

narrate our tale

amongst the ghostly echoes

of a flag,

unfurling.

The Moon,

a mirror,

reflecting our thirst

for worlds

beyond

our own.

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has suggested that it’s time to declare a new epoch on the moon, the ‘Lunar Anthropocene’.

Humans have always been explorers, venturing into new and challenging environments. From our early beginnings in Africa, we’ve spread across the entire planet, adapting to all sorts of climates and terrains. Our ability to thrive in diverse conditions is a unique aspect of being human. Throughout our history, we’ve left traces of our presence wherever we go – from ancient tools and artwork to changes in the environment. This impact is so significant that some scientists believe we’ve started a new geological era, known as the Anthropocene, defined by human influence on Earth.

The exploration of space, particularly the Moon, is the latest chapter in this story of human expansion. The race to the Moon in the mid-20th century marked the beginning of our journey beyond Earth. Just like on Earth, we’ve left our mark on the Moon. There are now footprints, equipment from lunar missions, and even craters caused by spacecraft. These traces are not just historical artefacts; they represent a significant human impact on an entirely new environment. As space travel becomes more common, with private companies planning tourism and mining operations on the Moon, it’s time to consider if we’ve started a new era on the Moon – a ‘Lunar Anthropocene’. This concept suggests that just as we’ve deeply affected the Earth, our influence is now extending to other celestial bodies.