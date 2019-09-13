Suffocating Salamanders

Your translucent skin
Gasps gently for breath
In the Land of the Noonday Sun;
A mountainous vista
Unexpectedly replaced
With Ziploc bags and
Moist paper towels
As you travel to
Transparent incubators
To be fed a diet of
Crickets,
Humidity,
And rising temperatures.
Beneath a harsh and
Artificial sun
Thermal cues subliminally shift
Subdermal networks
To rebuild broken vessels,
Replenishing moisture
That breathes new life
Into your acclimatised
Enclosure.
Genetic sampling begins
To unpeel the
Secrets of your
Self-sacrifice,
Revealing the limitations
Of your plasticity in the
Blistering face
Of warming skies.
This complex sequencing
Extracting a simple truth:
That if we cannot regenerate
A way of living then
We will surely suffocate;
Hung in the heat
Like withered husks
Of fragile skin.
This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that salamanders may harness their regenerative capabilities to protect themselves against climate change.
The Southern Gray-cheeked Salamander (Plethodon metcalfi) is an amphibian without any lungs, breathing instead through their skin and the mucous membrane in their mouth and throat. As such these surfaces must remain moist at all times in order to absorb oxygen, and if they dry out the salamander will die. Researchers have now found that these salamanders mainly rely on temperature (rather than humidity) to anticipate changes in their environment, harnessing their unique ability to regenerate parts of their body in order to rapidly minimize the impact of hot temperatures and stop their skin from drying out.
By conducting an analysis of tissue samples with 132 salamanders from the Balsam Mountain Range in the Nantahala National Forest, North Carolina, the researchers found that as temperatures increased, the salamanders were able to break down and subsequently rebuild the blood vessel networks in their skin, suggesting that they regulate water loss by regenerating these networks. This process is an example of phenotypic plasticity, i.e. an environmentally-induced change to an animal’s appearance, and this research provides important insight into how changes in temperature can prompt such behaviours, helping to inform how salamanders (and other animals) will adapt to an ever-warming climate.
