This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that substituting refined carbohydrates with fresh avocados can significantly suppress hunger in overweight and obese adults.

When it comes to managing appetite, there is clearly no ‘one size fits all’ solution. However, understanding the relationship between food and different populations can reveal opportunities for reducing rates of obesity. In this new study, researchers investigated the extent to which avocados might help to suppress hunger amongst overweight and obese adults.

Researchers evaluated these effects in 31 overweight and obese adults in a randomized clinical trial. The results found that replacing the carbohydrates in a high-carbohydrate meal with fresh avocados both suppressed hunger and also increased meal satisfaction. These findings are likely to have important implications for addressing appetite management and metabolic concerns.

