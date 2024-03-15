Silence in the Depths

Down in the obsidian

teeth and sinew flex

against the remorseless flow

of that immense and gelid gloom.

There move leviathans –

archaic dread

made flesh,

hewn from the brine itself

these crawling shadows

drifted

from the drowned world’s womb.

Yet now the sleekest blades

descend on high –

the slash,

the rend,

the price

of new delicacies.

Precious squalene

to be sold and rendered

to our latest craze,

as tidal-ghosts

lay banished,

born now

to emptiness,

ruin,

pain.

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that fishing for oil and meat drives deepwater shark and ray decline.

The deep sea remains one of the few places on Earth largely untouched by human activities, serving as a sanctuary for a diverse range of wildlife. In these remote depths, particular types of fish, such as deepwater sharks and rays, find a haven where they have thrived, away from the intense fishing pressures that affect many other species. However, these animals are extremely vulnerable to overfishing due to their naturally low populations and slow reproduction rates.

This new study has highlighted a concerning trend among these deepwater creatures. It has been discovered that a significant proportion of deepwater sharks are being hunted, primarily for the oil in their livers, which is highly sought after internationally. The research indicates that such practices have placed many species at risk, with some on the brink of extinction. These sharks and rays face such drastic population declines that recovery is challenging, exacerbated by a lack of effective management and conservation measures. The research underscores the urgent need for stringent depth and area restrictions on fishing, improved catch regulations, and international cooperation in trade oversight. By taking these steps, it is hoped that we can still prevent the loss of these remarkable species and to foster their recovery, ensuring the continued health of deep ocean ecosystems.