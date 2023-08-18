The Storms of Saturn

A bracelet

of cosmic splendour,

banded clouds

wrapped tight with

swirling stripes of haze

to mask the

rage within.

Tempests prowl

broad rings,

ravenous brutes

whose chaos-breath

engulfs the skies,

leaving only absence

in their wake.

Violent beasts

who come

and go

as they please,

their long shadows

still,

creeping,

changing.

Storm-ghosts from centuries past,

whose memory burns bright

in cloud and wind

long after

they are dead

and gone.

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that mega-storms leave marks on Saturn’s atmosphere for centuries.

Giant storms are a regular occurrence on Saturn, the ringed gas giant. Every few decades, an enormous eruption will engulf the planet, causing chaos and disruption across Saturn’s atmosphere. These mega-storms have been observed periodically over history, with six massive events being definitively recorded. The reasons behind these gigantic upheavals are still being studied and their long-term impacts are only starting to be understood. What is clear is that they fundamentally shape Saturn’s atmospheric patterns, composition, and weather in their aftermath.

In this study, researchers found long-lasting effects from Saturn’s past giant storms. Using a large radio telescope array in 2015, they probed the deep atmospheric response to the storms. They discovered lingering signatures from all mid-latitude storms going back hundreds of years, as well as evidence of an older unreported storm at 70° north latitude. The research produced a map showing the extended north-south movement over time of the ammonia gas disturbance caused by the storms. Interestingly, the most recent storm in 2010 split into two parts moving in opposite directions, leaving a gap at 43° north latitude on Saturn. The study provides new insights into how these massive eruptions continue to shape Saturn’s atmosphere long after they have subsided.