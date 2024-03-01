When the Sky Gathers Tears

Clouds gather

like ancient gods

converging,

conspiring,

shedding

secrets of

the coming floods.

Twilight’s blankets

cluster,

tightening ranks

over belted waves

to seal their pact

in vaulted skies.

This bloated

congregation

now flails with

righteous pain,

carving sodden welts

through fraying skin.

And the earth

drowns in tears

it never thought

to shed.

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that cloud clustering causes more extreme rain.

Around the equator, heavy rainfalls can lead to flooding, affecting millions of people and causing significant damage to homes and infrastructure. As our planet warms, scientists are trying to understand how these extreme rain events might change. The heart of the issue lies in how rainstorms, especially the most intense ones, will behave in a warmer world. Traditional methods used to predict weather and climate patterns struggle to accurately forecast these events because they do not account for the detailed ways in which rainstorms come together and fall apart, which is essential for predicting the heaviest downpours.

In this new study, researchers have taken a closer look at how the heaviest daily rains in tropical regions could change with global warming. By using highly detailed computer simulations and closely examining real-world data, they discovered that the way rainstorms are organised plays a pivotal role in the intensity of rainfalls. Their findings indicate that, as the climate gets warmer, we can expect not only more frequent but also more intense daily rain extremes. This research provides a clearer picture of future rainfall patterns, suggesting that, with a warmer climate, the most extreme rain events could surpass previously established expectations based on temperature and moisture relationships.