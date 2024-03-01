Clouds gather
like ancient gods
converging,
conspiring,
shedding
secrets of
the coming floods.
Twilight’s blankets
cluster,
tightening ranks
over belted waves
to seal their pact
in vaulted skies.
This bloated
congregation
now flails with
righteous pain,
carving sodden welts
through fraying skin.
And the earth
drowns in tears
it never thought
to shed.
This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that cloud clustering causes more extreme rain.
Around the equator, heavy rainfalls can lead to flooding, affecting millions of people and causing significant damage to homes and infrastructure. As our planet warms, scientists are trying to understand how these extreme rain events might change. The heart of the issue lies in how rainstorms, especially the most intense ones, will behave in a warmer world. Traditional methods used to predict weather and climate patterns struggle to accurately forecast these events because they do not account for the detailed ways in which rainstorms come together and fall apart, which is essential for predicting the heaviest downpours.
In this new study, researchers have taken a closer look at how the heaviest daily rains in tropical regions could change with global warming. By using highly detailed computer simulations and closely examining real-world data, they discovered that the way rainstorms are organised plays a pivotal role in the intensity of rainfalls. Their findings indicate that, as the climate gets warmer, we can expect not only more frequent but also more intense daily rain extremes. This research provides a clearer picture of future rainfall patterns, suggesting that, with a warmer climate, the most extreme rain events could surpass previously established expectations based on temperature and moisture relationships.
3 thoughts on “When the Sky Gathers Tears”
Nice classical touch!
Thanks James. 😀
‘they do not account for the detailed ways in which rainstorms come together and fall apart’
Poetry as well.