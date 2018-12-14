My climate is wild
Full of complexity
And pale reefs.
A special habitat of
Fire, ice,
And red herrings.
My climate is not OK
My climate is NOT a lie.
My climate is full of rising seas
And worldwide warming,
A risky economy
Of looming extinction
Fuelled by the basic laws of thermodynamics
And regression:
A human-caused energy imbalance.
My climate is a challenge;
A collection of
frequent extreme events.
A war of
Science integrity vs
Corporate PR machines.
Perverse denials and
Moral disasters
Caused by intergenerational inequality.
My climate is entangled;
A scary, dangerous, place
Full of loss and extremes.
No lights.
Less food.
An uncertain future where
We will all be refugees
Or extinct.
Sold out on self-interested, short-termism politics;
There’s been too much take
And not enough give –
A lack of responsibility.
Now.
Everything is broken by
Our denial and hubris.
We can fix it.
Can we fix it?
We need to rethink
What it means to be obligated
What it means to be innovative
What it means to be planning.
There is no Plan B
Because there is no Planet B
People say that
Small messages of hope can help
But how can they help?
When we need so much more
We need to act now
If we value fairness
If we value reality
If we value the lives of our children
Then we must come to accept that
Because of
My climate
We are all activists now.
Extinction.
Rebellion.
My climate is worth saving –
It’s adapt or die.
Simple.
This is a digitally-curated found poem, created using responses from the MyClimate Twitter campaign that was run by the Priestley International Centre for Climate and Leeds Climate Commission during Green Great Britain Week in Leeds 15-19 October 2018. During this campaign, members of the public tweeted using the #MyClimate with their responses to the question, “What does climate change mean to you?”. The words were displayed in 2m high LED letters from the windows of the Platform Building in Leeds, adjacent to the train station – spelling out a collective vision of what the climate meant to people, what it was now, and what it could potentially be in the future. This poem contains both the words and phrases that appeared on the board (which was limited to nine characters), and those that were contained within some of the longer tweets as well. Read more about it here.
You can listen to an audio recording of the poem here:
.
2 thoughts on “My Climate”
Amazing Sam – thank you for always bringing such important moral scientific topics to reality in our world of selfish behaviour
Thanks Liz! 😊