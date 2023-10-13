Fragrant Hues

Cherry wafts upon the air –

a crimson mist unfurls,

greys transformed

with ruddy swirls

of reds

and browns

and smells.

Senses collude

to shift the views,

conjured from memories

by fragrances unseen.

The lavender exhales its breath

of lilac-purple prose,

transfusing monochrome

with violet palate as

illusions bloom.

Realities rearrange,

washing over us

with sights

and notes

and dreams.

As scented mists

enshroud your eyes

with saturated scents,

discover worlds

behind the scenes

of what you once

could see.

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that our sense of smell changes the colours we see.

People’s senses are intricately interconnected, playing a vital role in helping them interpret and understand their environment. When they encounter a particular scent, it’s often accompanied by a visual stimulus, such as seeing the source of the fragrance. These combined experiences of smell and sight work in tandem to shape individuals’ perceptions and feelings about the world around them. This blending of senses is so profound that it can sometimes modify or enhance how a person perceives a specific stimulus, creating a richer, more immersive experience.

In this study, researchers investigated the intriguing relationship between smell and colour perception. Participants were asked to adjust a colour on a screen to what they perceived as a neutral grey while being exposed to various scents. The findings revealed that certain odours influenced participants to perceive the grey with a tint of warmer colours, such as red or brown. For instance, when exposed to the scent of cherry, many adjusted the colour towards a reddish-brown. This study underscores the fascinating ways in which the presence of certain odours can subtly shift colour perceptions.