Preserved in Ice

You struggle for breath.
And reach towards the sun
With yellowed fingertips;
Stunted roots
Can no longer drink
The static water that was
Once a stream.
Your perfectly preserved husk
Lies buried;
Sheets of glass
Protect your shroud from
Arctic hare and polar fox;
Their footsteps vibrating gently
Against the windowpane of
Your mausoleum.
Strangers arrive,
They claim this rock
And give your grave a name:
Helluland.
As if by naming it they have
Called it into existence,
Erasing everything that went before.
You barely hear as they hunt the musk ox
Or spin their yarn
Or refine their tools.
Their crude instruments cannot
Trouble the expanse of your
Translucent casket.
There is nothing but
White
Silence.
A sharp tap
Breaks the ice –
It is no longer their instruments
That are crude.
You feel the sun
Brush across your
Blackened fingertips.
But you no longer reach towards it.
Strangers arrive,
They claim this rock
And give your grave a name:
Site 23.
As if by naming it they have
Called it into existence,
Erasing everything that went before.
This poem was inspired by recent research which has shown that glacial retreat in the Canadian Arctic has uncovered landscapes that have previously been covered in ice for more than 40,000 years.
Baffin Island, located in northeast Canada and to the south of Greenland, is the fifth-largest island in the world. Most of Baffin Island lies above the Arctic Circle, where the extremely cold temperatures mean that many ancient plants have remained frozen in ice for many thousands of years. As current global warming causes sections of the ice to melt some of these plants are revealed. By sampling these newly exposed plants and dating them using radiocarbon techniques, scientists can pinpoint the last time the sampled area was not under ice.
In this recent study, researchers used such an approach to determine the ages of plants collected at the edges of 30 ice caps on Baffin Island. Once the samples were processed and radiocarbon dated, the results indicated that the ancient plants at all 30 of the sample sites were likely to have been continuously covered by ice for at least the past 40,000 years, until now. When compared against temperature data taken from Baffin Island and Greenland ice cores, these findings also suggest that the region is currently experiencing its warmest century in 115,000 years, and that Baffin Island could become completely ice-free within the next few centuries.
