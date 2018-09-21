Floating out of mind

A patchwork quilt of azures –

Holding us in place.

This is a sky-ku, inspired by the fact that today (Friday 21st September 2019) is International Sky Day, a landmark event that was initiated by The SkyDayProject in celebration of promoting a greater understanding and appreciation of our sky.

Sky-ku are a new form of poetry that I invented in conjunction with the SkyDayProject. Inspired by the traditional Japanese haiku, sky-ku are written in celebration of the sky in all its many forms. You can submit your own sky-ku here, and you can listen to a selection of sky-ku written by people from across the world, on this feature piece from WBEZ Chicago.

