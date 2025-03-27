A Bitter Leaf Against the Fire

Between bone’s turning

and the bright scald

of unseen hands,

something thins –

a thread unwound,

pulled from within

before it can root.

Cells unravel,

learning damage

in the marrow’s language.

But even here,

leaf-light lingers –

settling into fissures,

folding its small insistence

against the breaking.

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that matcha green tea reduces DNA damage and oxidative stress in bone marrow after gamma radiation exposure.

Radiation exposure can cause significant damage to living cells, leading to oxidative stress and genetic mutations that may increase the risk of serious health conditions. One key pathway involved in this damage is the P38/MAPK pathway, which regulates the body’s response to stress at a cellular level. When cells are exposed to gamma radiation, this pathway can become overactive, leading to increased production of harmful molecules known as reactive oxygen species (ROS). These molecules can damage DNA and other vital cellular components, particularly in the bone marrow, which is essential for producing healthy blood cells. Finding ways to protect against this damage is crucial, especially for individuals undergoing radiation therapy or those exposed to radiation in high-risk environments.

This research explored whether matcha green tea, known for its antioxidant properties, could help protect bone marrow from radiation-induced damage. In a study with rats, those given matcha before radiation exposure showed significantly lower levels of DNA damage, oxidative stress, and harmful protein changes compared to those that received no treatment. Matcha appeared to reduce the harmful effects of radiation by lowering ROS levels and improving the body’s natural antioxidant defences. These findings suggest that matcha green tea could have potential as a protective therapy against radiation-induced cell damage, offering a natural and accessible option for reducing the harmful effects of radiation exposure.