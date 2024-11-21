Roots of Renewal

Between green-shade

and ash-breath,

the sky-ribbons twist –

each thread unwound

by sparks.

Bark-spirits scatter,

fingers of soot reaching

through a smoke-skin veil

as root-anchors hold

the soil’s old song.

Ash-rivers pool,

pressing weight

into lung-roads

where soft breaths falter –

the air, now a sieve

for unseen spears

to pierce

what remains.

Still, a flame-catch shifts

to smoulder’s end

lifting the haze

to hear the

forest-echo

murmur again –

leaf by leaf

stitch by stitch.

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that rainforest protection reduces the number of respiratory diseases.

The Amazon rainforest, often referred to as the ‘lungs of the Earth’, faces significant threats from deforestation driven by agricultural expansion and other land uses. This destruction not only harms biodiversity but also poses serious risks to human health. Forest fires, a common consequence of clearing land, release harmful pollutants into the air, while agrochemical use can contaminate water sources. These environmental changes increase the likelihood of respiratory illnesses and other health problems, creating a pressing need to address the intersection of environmental conservation and public health.

Research examining conservation efforts in the Brazilian Amazon reveals how targeted policies can reduce these risks. By analysing changes in deforestation rates near the Amazon biome’s border, researchers identified a decline in forest fire incidents linked to conservation enforcement introduced in the 2000s. This reduction in fires led to improved air quality, with lower levels of fine particulate matter – a major contributor to respiratory issues. As a result, hospitalisations and deaths due to respiratory problems decreased, highlighting the broader health benefits of protecting the rainforest. This research underscores the importance of conservation policies not only for the environment but also for safeguarding the wellbeing of local communities.