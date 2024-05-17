Beneath Noto’s soil –

tensions build

where pressures seethe,

a quickening pulse

in the quiet,

the clamour

of swarms

unseen.

Seismic waves chart

maps of

trembling stress –

creeping,

crawling,

crashing

before the tide.

Season’s grip

squeezes broken layers,

every snowfall

pressing deeper –

a burden in white

suffocating silence,

pushing the ground

and urging release.

The touch of winter

a sudden shudder,

a quickening pulse

in the quiet,

the clamour

of swarms

unseen.

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that heavy snowfall and rain may contribute to some earthquakes.

The Noto Peninsula in Japan is currently experiencing an unusual surge in earthquake activity, with events occurring at a rate ten times higher than the regional average. Understanding what causes these seismic swarms is challenging, as their underlying mechanisms are not yet clear. Over the past decade, there has been a concentrated effort to study the changes happening beneath the Earth’s surface, especially the shifts in the stresses that cause earthquakes.

This research has focused on observing how seismic waves travel through the Earth over an 11-year period to track changes in underground stress. Interestingly, the speed at which these waves travel increases over time but tends to drop just before a swarm of earthquakes occurs. This pattern is influenced by seasonal changes, suggesting an environmental impact on the underground pressures. A sophisticated three-dimensional model was used by researchers to explore how these pressures build up and how they’re affected by external factors like heavy snowfalls. It appears that these snowfalls significantly increase the stress on the Earth’s crust, which might trigger these swarms. The findings of this study are important because they help us understand the link between environmental changes and earthquake activity, potentially improving predictions and safety measures for regions prone to seismic activity.