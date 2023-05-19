Spawning Shadows

In the salty darkness

living sculptures of the sea

sway beneath a lunar trance,

a kaleidoscope of life

spreading their seed

in synchronised dance –

reefs aglow,

with the light

of a thousand

future selves.

The city bleeds

into the ocean,

casting spectral shade

upon this

moving mosaic.

In our artificial lights

we reach for the stars,

yet in their wake

the moon’s soft call

is lost,

traded for the

harsh

and steady glare

of our endless

neon dawn.

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that coastal lights trick coral reefs into spawning earlier than they should.

Coral reefs are one of the most diverse, economically valuable, and threatened ecosystems in the world. Issues like climate change, habitat destruction, overfishing, and pollution have significantly reduced the coral reef cover since the 1950s. To preserve coral reefs for the future, it’s vital to maintain healthy coral reproduction. Coral reefs rely on a reproductive strategy known as synchronised broadcast spawning, where many eggs and sperm are released simultaneously on specific nights of the year. However, recent reports indicate disruptions in this timing, particularly in the northern Red Sea, with artificial light at night from coastal developments thought to be disrupting the moonlight cycles that corals rely on for spawning.

In this new study, researchers analysed data from a recently published atlas of underwater light pollution alongside a global dataset of 2135 coral spawning observations. They found that, for most species, corals exposed to artificial light at night spawned one to three days closer to the full moon compared to those on unlit reefs. This light possibly alters the spawning trigger, creating a perceived period of minimum light between sunset and moonrise on nights after the full moon. This shift in timing could lower the chances of coral egg fertilisation and survival, thereby impacting the resilience of reef ecosystems.