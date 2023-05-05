Pollution’s Rhythm

In the chambers of our heart

there lies a steady surge,

a metronome of life

bestowed

to keep the beat.

On stifled skies

and hazy winds

they come,

ashen hymns

of malcontent

that spoil

and clash

and jar.

The beat breaks.

And notes

fall

free

in wild

unbridled song –

symptoms of an air

that suffocates

with every

burning breath.

A frantic hand

picks up the pace,

setting tone

and speed

for the discord

of this broken

life.

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that air pollution exposure is associated with an increased risk of irregular heartbeat.

Arrhythmia is a condition where the heart’s electrical activity is disturbed. The common arrhythmia conditions atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter, affect an estimated 60 million people globally, and in some cases can lead to serious cardiovascular diseases such as heart failure, stroke, and even death. Air pollution, which is a complex mixture of particulates and gases (such as nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and ozone), has been identified as a modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, and has also been linked to the onset of arrhythmia.

In this new study, researchers evaluated hourly exposure to air pollution and the sudden onset of symptoms of arrythmia using data from 2025 hospitals in 322 Chinese cities. In total they analysed data from over 190,000 patients, and found that the risk of arrhythmia was higher within the first few hours of exposure to air pollution, especially for atrial fibrillation (rapid, irregular atrial contractions), atrial flutter (rapid, regular atrial contractions), and supraventricular tachycardia (rapid heart rate). Given that air pollution in China is extremely high, this research further highlights the need to reduce pollution levels and take measures to protect those who are more susceptible to the harmful effects of air pollutants.