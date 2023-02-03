A symphony of sparks

echoes through the sky,

lighting up the night

with flaming buds

that hiss

and pop

and roar.

Blooming jewels

whose light and weight

lie heavily

beneath the fading glow

of altered, after thoughts.

Ejaculations of excess

whose stinging grind

lingers long beyond the

flashes of our narrow,

premature delights.

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that instead of using traditional fireworks, cleaner alternatives like drone and laser light shows should be used to prevent harm to wildlife, household pets, and the environment.

Fireworks are a popular form of entertainment around the world, but they have negative effects on wildlife, pets, and the environment. They create loud noise and bright lights that can cause distress to domestic animals and harm wildlife on a larger scale. Some big fireworks events also happen at times when animals are migrating or reproducing, which can have long-term effects on their populations. Firework residue also significantly contributes to the chemical pollution of soil, water, and air, further posing a threat to both animal and human health.

In this new study, researchers looked at the effects of firework displays at events like Diwali in India, the Fourth of July in the United States, and New Year’s Eve in Chile. They found that fireworks can harm birds, mice, sea lions, and other animals, and contribute to pollution, providing clear evidence that fireworks are very harmful to the environment across a variety of scales. For example, the heavy metals that are released during the explosions, work their way into soil, bacteria, and moss where they can then enter the food chain and negatively impact human health through bioaccumulation. The researchers conclude that using modern alternatives, like eco-friendly fireworks and reusable drone/laser lightshows, can be used instead for a safer and more sustainable way to preserve cultural traditions while reducing their negative impacts.