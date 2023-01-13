A Lungful of Flying Lead

Poison passed

from paints and pans

to streets

and homes

and lives.

A build-up of bile

broken only by promises

of pure, mandated air.

Yet shadows linger,

hidden from sight

in flying sores that

ooze

and

seep

and

spew.

Mists of lead

caught on artificial eddies

that march downwind

on wings too large

to break,

drip-fed into lungs

whose mouths

can’t form the words

they need

for help.

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that children near airports may be exposed to dangerous levels of lead.

In the past 40 years, there has been a significant decrease in the blood lead levels of children in the United States. This decrease is closely linked to policies that have removed lead from various sources such as paint, plumbing, food cans, and gasoline. One of the most effective interventions was the removal of tetraethyl lead (TEL) from automotive gasoline under the Clean Air Act of 1970 and its subsequent amendment in 1990. However, while TEL is no longer used in automotive gasoline, it is still present in aviation gasoline, which is used by around 170,000 piston-engine aircraft across the country. In fact, despite decades of efforts to eliminate lead pollution, the use of lead-formulated aviation gasoline is responsible for roughly half to two-thirds of lead emissions in the United States.

In this new study, researchers analysed the blood lead levels of children under six living near Reid-Hillview Airport in Santa Clara County, California, for a period of 10 years. The study found that the probability of high blood lead levels (over 4.5 micrograms per decilitre) increased as the distance to the airport decreased. Children living east of the airport, who were downwind, had higher blood lead levels. The study also found that the blood lead levels of children near the airport were highly correlated with the amount of piston-engine aircraft traffic and leaded aviation gasoline sold at the airport. The data collected in this study strongly supports the urgent need to reduce aviation lead emissions in order to protect the well-being and opportunities of vulnerable children.