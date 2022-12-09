Risky Resilience

Cloaks of brown and green

huddle close to sustain

shared lives and leaves,

shifting in time to

bend,

not break

with the wind –

catching each blow

to regulate,

mature,

and grow.

But western fronts

bring harsher times –

plagues of

insects,

heat,

and drought

that push and pull

with rigid doubt.

A final recoil to

a stark,

untimely end.

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that in the Western United States, an increase in forest resilience is linked with a higher mortality risk for trees.

Large-scale forest mortality events have been globally observed over the past few decades in response to a changing climate of severe droughts, heatwaves, and outbreaks of pests and diseases. Likewise, forest resilience is a measure of adaptability. It focuses on retaining a forest’s essential structure and composition to a range of stresses or complex disturbances. A forest’s resilience, or ability to absorb environmental disturbances, has long been thought to be a boost for its odds of survival against such events.

However, in this new study, for some forests in the Western United States, a different relationship has been observed. By using more than three decades of satellite image data for assessing forest resilience and comparing it to more than two decades of ground observations of forest tree death across the continental United States, the researchers have shown that while high ecosystem resilience correlates with low mortality in eastern forests, it is linked to high mortality in western regions. This unexpected resilience–mortality relation could be driven by regional factors such as insect populations, resource competition, and drier climates, all of which are heavily influenced by climate change. Whatever the reason for this relationship, the findings have implications for future predictions of forest mortality events, especially in response to the ever-changing climate.