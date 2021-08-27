The Urbanisation of Birds

Flitting between skyscapes

the distant strains of multitudes

flicker in the air.

Hidden voices perched

in ebbing hues that

fade into the greys.

Their covert flight in muggy skies

mirrored by slated skin

that sweeps across the surface

like a welt.

We count these vibrancies

from below the cloudline

sketching their occurrence

against the steady sweep of grey.

The timid call of a hundred

disparate songs

swallowed whole

by the urban sprawl

that spits them out

as one.

Many birds, like this insect-eating Indian paradise flycatcher, do not thrive in an urban environment (Image Credit: Gabriel Marcacci).

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that urbanisation filters out bird species with certain traits, such as insect-eating birds, which are important for pest control.

Urbanisation is one of the most drastic forms of land-use change, and its negative consequences on biodiversity have been studied extensively in temperate countries. However, less research has been conducted in tropical regions from the Global South, where most of the ongoing and future urbanisation hotspots are located, and little is known about its effects on agricultural biodiversity and associated ecosystems. Birds are well-suited as indicators of biodiversity, since they are among the most visible elements of the natural world, particularly in urban areas.

In this new study, researchers investigated the effects of urbanisation on farmland bird communities in and around Bangalore, a city of over 10 million inhabitants in South India. A local expert conducted regular bird surveys over one year and recorded 126 bird species. Using remote sensing techniques, satellite pictures were then processed to produce a map of different land-uses, from which urbanisation intensity was measured based on the proportion of buildings in the landscape. The researchers then analysed how the bird species changed along a gradient of urbanisation. They found strong evidence for the homogenisation of bird communities with increasing urbanisation, indicating that only those species that are well adapted to urban surroundings, such as pigeons or crows, can thrive. Given the critical role that birds play in the environment, for instance controlling pests by eating insects, scavenging, and removing carrion, this lack of biodiversity is likely to have significant consequences on the wider ecosystem. This concern is especially relevant for countries from the Global South where the largest urbanisation hotspots are located and are likely to be located in the future.