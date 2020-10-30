Tidal Evolution

Sailing by moonlight

you wallow in the opulence

of your oceanic abode.

An illusion of permanence

concealing the current

that now bathes you

in shameful nakedness.

Plucked from the waves.

Abandoned by the sea

in shallow pools of half-life,

you struggle for air

with every passing tide

a seasoned reminder

of a present past.

Surging spray

falls with remorse

upon flaking skin;

dead to the possibilities

of this liminal existence

you flip flop

towards the palisades

of your ancestral home.

A chance explosion

frees you from

your rocky prison,

but with sea in sight

you no longer feel

its aching weight.

Tentatively you stretch

out a limb

and turn your back

to the water,

never to return.

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that large tides may have driven the evolution of fish towards life on land.

The Devonian period is a period of geological time that occurred on Earth from 416 million to 358 million years ago. It is sometimes called the ‘Age of Fishes’ because of the immense diversification of fish that took place during this period. One such group to emerge was the bony fish, the earliest of which were the first animals to evolve lungs; but exactly what it was that triggered this evolution and subsequent adaptation to life on land, is uncertain. One theory suggests that it might have been caused by particularly large tides, which transported fish from the sea and caused them to become isolated in small pools. These challenging habitats may then have driven the evolution of lungs and, later on, the transformation of fins into front and hind legs, so that the fish could make their way to more frequently replenished pools closer to the sea.

In order to test this tidal theory, researchers have used a mathematical model of the tidal system to simulate, in detail, the tides that would have occurred on Earth during the Early Devonian period. Data on the positions of the continents, the distance of the Moon, the duration of Earth’s day, and the physical properties of seawater were fed into the model. These simulations revealed that during this period large tides occurred across the planet, with a difference of more than four metres in sea level between high and low tide being reported in the area near what is now South China. Given that fossil records indicate that it was specifically around South China that bony fish originated, this new research lends further credence to the possible role that tides may have played in the evolutionary development of life on Earth.

