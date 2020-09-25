Wild Offerings

Torn from the sky

we clipped your wings

to buy safe passage;

broken bodies

lovingly preserved

with a tenderness

denied in flight.

We stole shadows

from the sky

then forgot the

trickery of our theft;

net traps replaced

with industrial mistruths

of animal husbandry.

Chemical fingerprints

unmask our guilt;

your faded signature

painting vibrant scenes

of distant lands

beyond the reach

of our vapid palette.

Stolen from wild

and wandering dreams

to lie grounded

in stony chapels;

your withered remains

tied now and for ever

to our restless sleep.

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that millions of wild birds were once sacrificed to Ancient Egyptian gods.

The widespread use of mummies as offerings to the Ancient Egyptian gods of Horus (depicted as a falcon) and Thoth (depicted as an ibis) led to the production of millions of bird mummies, which have been found in at least 38 catacombs across the Nile Valley. However, the origin of these birds has remained unknown. For some tamed species, such as the cat, breeding was probably the most efficient way of supplying large numbers of animals for mummification. However, unlike cats, the bird mummies that have been discovered cover all stages of development, from egg to adult, indicating that they may have been caught in the wild rather than bred in captivity.

In order to determine the origin of these mummified birds, tiny fragments of feathers, bones, and embalming strips were taken from 20 different samples from the collections of the Confluence Museum, in Lyon, France. If these birds had been bred in captivity, then their diet would have been very homogeneous and of local origin, and their isotopic compositions (i.e. the abundance of certain stable isotopes and chemical elements within organic and inorganic compounds) would be similar to that of coexisting Egyptians who didn’t travel outside of the region. However, the analysis shows that the isotopic compositions of the mummified birds were actually highly varied, and significantly different to that of the humans who lived in the region at the same time. This would suggest that rather than being bred in captivity, the birds were wild, migrating seasonally out of the Nile Valley before returning, whereupon millions of them were captured and mummified. These results suggest that there was mass hunting and capture of wild birds in Ancient Egypt. Such behaviour is also documented on the frescoes of certain tombs, meaning that the Ancient Egyptians probably caused significant ecological damage to wild bird populations in the region.

